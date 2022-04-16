TCS, Infosys, HCL Work From Home to End? Know How IT Companies Plan to Reopen Offices

Even as the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved significantly over the past few months, companies have started encouraging their employees to attend offices in a phased manner. Major IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have also been encouraging their staff to join the office physically. Know the work from home plans of the two major IT companies:

Infosys Phased Plan

Infosys has already started calling people to offices from this month. Only senior employees are coming to the office as of now. After announcing the March 2022 quarter results, Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy told reporters that currently, 95 per cent of the workforce is working remotely, while only 5 per cent of senior executives are coming to offices.

He said the company has a three-phased plan on work from home. “We have already rolled out the first phase in April and under this, people who are in their home locations where DCs (development centres) are located or are in the upcountry town close to the DCs are being encouraged to come to the office twice a week. We are already seeing traction on that. Senior leaders are coming in. Teams are already having huddles, etc."

In the second phase, he said the company will encourage people who are outside the DC towns to start making preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back in their base development centres. “This is based on individual circumstances, etc,."

In the long term, we are looking a the hybrid model on work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations. This will be a phased approach and we are reviewing it every quarter. Currently, 95 per cent of the workforce is at home, while only 5 per cent senior executive are coming to offices.

Infosys Executive Vice-President and Head (HR) Richard Lobo has earlier said the company expects a hybrid model in which about 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office after subsequent phases of return to office.

TCS Work From Home Model

TCS is also encouraging employees to come back to the office. The company said it remains committed to adopting its futuristic and path-breaking 25X25 model and introducing hot desks.

This 25×25 model will require not more than 25 per cent of the company’s associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

“But, an important part of the journey to the 25/25 model is to first bring people back to physical offices and gradually transition into the hybrid work model," TCS said.

On the occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks, the company said it has set up agile work seats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office.

“Our agile workspace is intelligent, automated, and cloud-based digital infrastructure that is adaptable to accommodate evolving safety policies and regulations, resilient to the onslaught of cyberattacks and supports work-from-anywhere operating models. Additionally, we have set up Occasional Operating Zones (OOZ) and hot desks, it said.

HCL Plan

Another IT major HCL Tech said, “One of our top priorities is the safety and well-being of our employees and their families. We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. Currently, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model."

