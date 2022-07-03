TCS, Infosys, Other IT Companies Continue With Work From Home; Know Their Long-Term Plans

Even as the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and cases are still rising in India, information technology companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are continuing with their hybrid model of working. Other IT companies are also following the same system. Some companies recently opened their offices and called their employees mandatorily back to offices but the rising COVID-19 cases again forced them to resume work from home.

According to the latest health ministry data, India saw a single-day rise of 16,103 coronavirus cases and 31 fatalities, which has pushed the country’s tally of cases to 4,35,02,429 and the death toll to 5,25,199. Active COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 1,11,711, from 1,09,568 reported on Saturday.

The Noida unit of a US-based IT company Synopsys briefly called its employees to the offices before again resuming work from home after a COVID-19 case among the staff was reported. “We were asked to join the office physically last month. However, when an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, the office was closed for employees and work from home restored," said an IT engineer working with the company.

Advertisement

Recently, Paytm also allowed its employees to continue with work from home. “We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles," Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently said in a tweet.

Among major IT companies in India, TCS and Infosys have already informed about their decision to continue with the hybrid model of working in the long term. Only 5 per cent of the company executives are going to the office physically now, who mainly are senior executives.

TCS has also announced to set up It has announced to set up occasional operating zones (OOZs) and hot desks, and adopt a 25×25 policy. Under the 25×25 policy, it will require not more than 25 per cent of the company’s associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

On the occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks, Tata Consultancy Services said it has set up agile work seats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office. Explaining its hybrid model of working, TCS has also explained 3Es (Enable, Embrace and Empower) in a letter to its employees.

Advertisement

Infosys has also announced its long-term plan for the hybrid model of work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations. “This will be a phased approach and we are reviewing it every quarter. Currently, 95 per cent of the workforce is at home, while only 5 per cent senior executives are coming to offices," Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy has said.

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies has said one of the company’s top priorities is the safety and well-being of its employees and their families. It has said the company remains committed to maintaining its business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to its clients, and said the company continues to operate in a hybrid model.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.