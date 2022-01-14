TCS, Infosys, Wipro Hire Over 1 Lakh Employees this Fiscal. Know Details

>IT Hiring in India: IT majors TCS, Wipro and Infosys announced their Q3 results recently, largely posting profits for the time period. The companies also announced that they will continue their hiring drive in FY22, which saw a major hike in the last year. The three IT giants hired a record 1.7 lakh employees for 2021. This was just 31,000 in 2020, the companies said. The major spike comes close in heels of India shifting to the digital mode amid the pandemic. The rising number of attrition also has a significant contribution behind the increase in hiring by these companies during the last year.

>Here Are the Hiring Targets of Infosys, TCS and Wipro:

>Infosys Hiring in FY22

India’s second largest company Infosys on Wednesday said that it plans to hire more than 55,000 freshers for FY22 as part of its global graduate hiring programme. The announcement came when the company was announcing its results for the quarter ending December 2021. “We continue to prioritize investments in talent acquisition and development and have further increased our global graduate hiring program to over 55,000 for FY22 to support our growth ambitions", said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer at Infosys. The total number of employees as of December 2021 stood at 2,92,067, up from 2,79,617 in the previous quarter.

“Our talent strategy continued to be a key focus area marked by efforts to further strengthen employee skilling and well-being while nurturing our workforce to fulfil client requirements," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys.

>TCS Hiring in FY22

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced that it will continue its aggressive hiring drive, but did not give out any particular details about the numbers. “Our hiring intensity will continue but we don’t have any particular number for the coming quarter," Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer of the company, told the media while announcing the Q3 results of TCS. The IT giant, which is India’s largest software exporter, recently touched the milestone of having a headcount of as many as 2,00,000 employees. TCS is the largest company in India in terms of workforce. Earlier, TCS had said that it would hire 34,000 freshers by March, but that target has already been met. Despite this, the company will continue its hiring procedure in the January to March quarter.

>Wipro Hiring in FY22

Wipro on Wednesday said it expects to hire about 30,000 freshers in FY23, as the IT services major strives to ensure that supply is not a constraint in managing the robust demand environment. Wipro informed that it is on course to onboard over 70 per cent more fresh talent from the campus in FY22 against the previous year. Wipro is looking to hire 30,000 freshers in FY23, Saurabh Govil, President and CHRO of Wipro said, adding that the fresher hiring numbers were pegged at about 17,500 for FY22.

