TCS, Infosys Work From Home: How Will Hybrid Model Work? Things Employees Should Know

Even as the coronavirus cases are increasing in the country, there is a renewed interest among employees in knowing their companies’ plans on work from home. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Tech have already announced their plans for the hybrid model of working. Although IT companies have also been encouraging employees to join offices physically, the staff is largely working remotely.

Some of the IT companies have also started calling their employees to the office on a limited number of days in a week. However, mostly, companies are working remotely. “Now that the COVID-19 cases are again increasing, the end of work from home does not seem near," said an industry executive.

According to a recent survey by leading human capital and staffing firm TeamLease, a little over 58 per cent of responding organisations from industries ranging from technology to manufacturing to BFSI to FMCG to retail to health to automobile, believe that 2022 is the year offices will become completely in-office. Only about 5 per cent of respondents said that they intend to stay a virtual-only organisation for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Although 43.5 per cent of HR leaders conceded that their employees want to return to work, 76.78 per cent of organisations want to give their employees the preference to choose their work model, according to the survey.

Tata Consultancy Services’ Plan On Work From Home

TCS has already announced its plan to implement the hybrid model of working — mixture of both working from office and work from home. It recently explained 3Es (Enable, Embrace and Empower) of its hybrid model in a letter to the employees. For now, the company is largely working remotely.

Advertisement

In the letter, TCS told its employees that in the work from home, environmental distractions are too many including house chores, child schooling and pet care, among others. With no clear separation or boundary between work and home, it is highly possible to get onto an “always online" mode. This requires some constructive thinking and prioritisation of ‘living holistically’ over ‘eat-work-sleep’.

It said organisations need to do more than just lip service, marketing talks, press releases – they need to focus on and enable the right conditions and environment to facilitate the remote working. “Both organisations and individuals need to be empowered in new ways to work from anywhere."

Advertisement

Infosys’ Hybrid Model

Infosys has a three-phased plan on work from home. In the first phase, the company is encouraging employees who are in their home locations where DCs (development centres) are located or are in the upcountry town close to the DCs to come to the office twice a week.

Advertisement

In the second phase, its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said the company will encourage people who are outside the DC towns to start making preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back to their base development centres. “In the long term, we are looking a the hybrid model on work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations," Roy added.

HCL Tech Plan On Work From Home

Advertisement

Tech major HCL Technologies’ spokesperson has said that one of the company’s top priorities is the safety and well-being of its employees and their families. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. At present, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model."

India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 4,32,83,793 on Saturday as 13,216 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 68,108, according to Union health ministry data. This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The death count increased to 5,24,840 with 23 fresh fatalities.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.