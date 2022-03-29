TCS Work From Home to End? IT Giant Shifts to Hybrid Model of Work; Check Details Here

The idea of ‘normal’ has changed after three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, with its impact being felt on all walks of life. One sector the pandemic has affected is the jobs sector, especially IT. With Covid-19 cases on decline, however, companies are starting to call its employees back. But as the ‘new normal’ has it, IT employees might not have to go back to their offices for all five days, with many organisations including TCS, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies, mulling over the idea of a hybrid work model. In this case, office goers will have to be back at their desks for a certain number of days, with the remaining part of the work week being work from home.

One company that has already expressed its intent to continue with this intent is Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS. In a statement to News18.com earlier, TCS said, “As the situation with respect to Covid-19 improves across the globe and now that the majority of our associates and their families are vaccinated, we are transitioning into a hybrid mode of working, with our associates choosing to spend time at both, office premises and working remotely," adding, “"We will be getting our employees back to offices in the coming months."

Given the amount of flexibility and autonomy with the new normal, we are surely not going back in time, TCS says on its website. “Work from Anywhere, Hybrid Teams and Asynchronous mode of collaboration are going to be some of the key traits of digital organizations. TCS boldly announced its own secure borderless workspaces (SBWSTM) vision – that by 2025, only 25 per cent of the workforce will work out of TCS facilities at any given time,’ says the IT giant.

As per reports, TCS work from home will continue even as the company expects its employees to return to their designated locations in order to adapt to the hybrid working model. As per TCS’ 25/25 model, the company wants only a fourth of its workforce to report to their offices at any given time.

“The hybrid work model is radically changing how employees collaborate and enterprises engage with them. TCS helps organizations craft a vibrant workplace paradigm leveraging cognitive, AI and other digital technologies to foster collaboration, enhance employee experience and deliver superior business outcomes," said Ashok Pai, global head of cognitive business operations at TCS. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our vision, continued investments in innovation and the resultant market success," he added in a statement dated March 17 this year.

TCS has also said on its website that it believes that the future shift is going to be a hybrid model with flexibility of work from anywhere. This evolution of workplace and working style is not just a short-term change but a revolution to the new world, it said.

