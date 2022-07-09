TCS Work From Home to End Soon? Over 20% Employees Back to Office; Know What CEO Said

Tata Consultancy Services has recently said that 20 per cent of its over-6 lakh employees are now working out of their designated office, as the company looks to return to a normal, office work module post-pandemic. With several employees working from office, TCS work from home regime is slowly getting pushed out even as the company has plans to implement a structured hybrid work model by 2025.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, in his address to the media after announcing the April-June quarter results on Friday, said that for the time being the company -will promote the return to office more until it gets to pre-pandemic levels or at least 80 per cent. TCS 25/25 model will be executed after that, he said.

“The 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner and so the path to that will first involve getting back to a more normal working environment and then getting to the permanent hybrid model. We’ll keep driving it up back to our regular figures — 50-60-70-80 per cent— as we go forward. We should see steady progress on it every month from now," Gopinathan said.

TCS had in April 2020 announced its 25/25 model. Under this, the company envisions that by 2025, only 25 percent of its associates will need to work out of facilities at any point of time. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work. Within project teams, only 25 per cent of employees can be co-located.

During the announcement of its FY22 Q4 results in April, Gopinathan had told reporters TCS had asked its senior associates to come back to their deputed locations. Initially, only these senior associates will start going to office for three days in a week beginning in April, he had said.

“We are starting with our senior associates, the top 50,000 employees, who will start coming to the office, starting three days a week from this month itself. And then we will continuously increase the coverage of associates who will start coming back. So, sometime during the middle of the year, we should be somewhere in the well on the way to the 80:20," Gopinathan had told reporters earlier this year.

“We need to get back to a more normal model of 80:20 or so, before we start the migration to the 25 by 25 model and hopefully if the trajectory that we are currently seeing continues, we will start accelerating that shift back to the 80:20 model," the CEO had said at the time.

TCS has kept its promise as it has called back more of its employees over these few months. TCS work from home regime is no more available to around 1 lakh of its employees.

While TCS work from home is going to end soon for more employees, the company reported an attrition of 19.7 per cent, up from 17.4 per cent in Q4FY22.

