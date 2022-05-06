IT major Wipro, and HFCL, a telecom equipment manufacturer, have teamed up to develop 5G transport solutions such as cell-site routers and centralised and distributed unit aggregation routers.

Wipro’s product engineering, transport network technologies, and 5G capabilities will be used to co-develop equipment. According to a stock exchange filing, the company will use Tarang Labs, its Bangalore-based product compliance and certification lab, for hardware integration, validation, and pre-certification.

HFCL is now investing in a portfolio of 5G radio access networks and transportation goods. Due to substantially larger bandwidth per 5G cell site and new applications with demanding latency requirements, such as drones, autonomous vehicles, and robotics-based precision manufacturing, communication service providers’ transport networks need to be modernised.

According to the exchange filing, HFCL is developing 5G transport products to assist communication service providers in transforming their transport network.

As reported, Satya Easwaran, India head at Wipro said: “We are proud to partner with HFCL in their journey to invent the next generation of 5G products for network service providers in India and globally."

“We will leverage our strong experience in network equipment engineering, expertise in 5G/LTE, and very-large-scale integration system design, engineering design services, and embedded software. We are confident that this collaboration will ensure an accelerated go-to-market for HFCL," he added.

Meanwhile, HFCL managing director Mahendra Nahata was quoted as having said: “Wipro is a key partner for HFCL because of its world-class engineering and in-depth experience. HFCL’s comprehensive portfolio of 5G transport products (which are under development), which include cell site router, DU aggregation router, and CU aggregation router, will enable CSPs to modernise their backhaul networks and make them ready for 5G services."

However, various routers developed in collaboration with Wipro will connect mobile sites to telecom carriers’ main networks. According to Nahata, these open-standards-based 5G transport products will assist operators in realising the benefits of network disaggregation and are true to the spirit of ‘Make in India’ for the rest of the world.

It is noteworthy that this is the third time a leading Indian IT company has partnered with a domestic telecom gear manufacturer to develop 5G technology.

Earlier Tech Mahindra and the state-run ITI had already established a partnership to produce 4G and 5G equipment.

