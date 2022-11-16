Thierry Bollore Quits As JLR CEO Citing Personal Reasons; Adrian Mardell Appointed Interim CEO

JLR CEO Resigns: Tata Motors on Wednesday said Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore has resigned from the post citing personal reasons, with effect from December 31, 2022. The company said Adrian Mardell is taking over as JLR’s interim CEO from Wednesday (November 16). JLR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

“Thierry Bolloré has today (November 16) tendered his resignation as the chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK, (JLR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company due to personal reasons, w.e.f December 31, 2022… Consequent upon cessation of his aforesaid employment with JLR, Thierry Bolloré has resigned as non-executive non-independent director of Tata Motors Limited w.e.f December 31, 2022," Tata Motors said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

In a statement, the company also said that taking over from November 16 as interim CEO will be Adrian Mardell. Adrian has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and a member of the executive board for three years.

Bolloré said, “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company’s transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future."

Bollore was appointed as JLR CEO in September 2020, replacing Ralf Speth.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, said: “I want to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future."

In the September 2022 quarter, JLR reported revenue of 5.3 billion pounds and its wholesale volumes (excluding China JV) rose 18 per cent year-on-year to 75,307 units.

