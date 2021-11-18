This Holiday season CRED offers exclusive deals across top properties in Rajasthan 

The slight nip in the air is an indication to start preparing that long-pending holiday you’ve been putting off for a while now. With safer travel options and more vaccinations taking place, there’s never been a better time to recharge yourself and walk into December or indeed the New Year full of gusto. The best time to visit Rajasthan is the October – March period when the day temperature won’t sting the skin and the night breeze will enhance your stargazing experiences.

The land of rajas and palaces doesn’t just ooze royalty at each turn, it also has some of the best forts, wildlife and lip-smacking food to gorge on. With numerous options available online, credit card bill payment platform CRED is giving its members royal deals from November 18-21 on premium properties across the princely state. Along with massive discounts, CRED members can also get curated meals, guided tours across nearby spots among other privileged experiences.

Advertisement

Here are five destinations to plan a trip around Rajasthan right away:

Jaipur

India’s Pink City’s major attractions include the Instagram-worthy Hawa Mahal, the impressive Amber Palace, the lavish City Palace and other places such as Jal Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Nahargarh Fort among others. The city also has a small but impressive dining out scene at places like Bar Palladio, 1135AD and The Verandah among others as well as specialty coffee roasters in the form of Curious Life Coffee Roasters.

For stay options, look no further than renowned properties such as Shiv Vilas, Alsisar Haveli and The Nest Luxury Resort that promise to embrace you with Rajasthan’s legendary warm service.

Jodhpur

Advertisement

From Pink City to Blue City, it’s time to explore Jodhpur’s magnificent Mehrangarh Fort followed by attractions like Bishnoi Village Safari before spending the evening at Ranisar and Padmasar lakes. For the adventure lover amongst you, ziplining the Jodhpur Flying Fox is an unmissable experience. Don’t forget to dig into Jodhpur’s spicy-sweet local cuisine at authentic restaurants dotted along the main city centre. For the ultimate gastronomic experience, stroll into Umaid Bhawan Palace for an unforgettable culinary tasting.

Amongst places to stay, we recommend highly rated properties such as Mihir Garh Boutique Hotel, Indana Palace and Juna Mahal Boutique Homestay. We are also fans of Rohetgarh Heritage Hotel and Radisson Jodhpur that promise a comfortable and relaxed stay while catering to every need of yours.

Advertisement

Udaipur

Moving to the City of Lakes, Udaipur is often referred to as India’s most romantic city, thanks to its network of artificial lakes and palaces. You can relive royalty as well as appreciate Udaipur’s regal beauty whilst visiting its landmarks such as City Palace Complex, the largest palace complex in Rajasthan and a must-visit attraction in the city that belongs to the Mewar royal family. Bagore Ki Haveli, boating along Lake Pichola and dining at rooftop restaurants along Lal Ghat, Gangaur Ghat and Hanuman Ghat that provides a superb panorama of Lake Pichola rounds off the romantic sojourn to Udaipur. Book yourself in bonafide luxury hotels such as Aurika Udaipur and Umaid Lake Palace for an unforgettable stay.

Advertisement

Ranthambore

We are now in certified Tiger Territory with Ranthambore being one of the best destinations for Tiger spotting. This former royal hunting ground is a teeming jungle today with tigers occupying pride of place. Set off on a true adventure and track them down for a thrill unlike any other. Round off your experience with a stay at one of these incredible properties - Tigress Spa Ranthambore, Ranthambore Kothi, Sariska Safari Lodge or The Kipling Lodge. All of these provide excellent stay options from where you can book your safari tours to Ranthambore National Park.

Advertisement

Dholpur

If you’re looking for a slightly under-the-radar yet incredible destination, allow us to take you through Dholpur. Located along the banks of Chambal River, Dholpur attracts gharial lovers that you can spot during Chambal River Safari. The place is also known for its red sandstone that has been used in the construction of Delhi’s Red Fort.

Advertisement

Other attractions include Dholpur Palace that originally belonged to the Rajputana kingdom, Royal Stepwell, Shergarh Fort and Jhor’s Mughal Garden. You can stay at Raj Niwas Palace Dholpur, made from the region’s famous red sandstone, to experience a slice of royalty during your visit as well.

To avail the discount, simply open CRED app’s Travel section and book your desired property from November 18 to 21. If you aren’t on CRED, there’s no better reason than now to join in to take advantage of this incredible offer and make your winter visit all the more worthwhile. Book your favourite hotels and get packing for your winter trip right away.

This article has been created by studio18 team on behalf of CRED

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.