This Mother's Day, Choose Finance Over Flowers, Gift Her the Best Investments Money Can Buy

Aai. Ammi. Amma. Mumma. Mai

Irrespective of how you choose to address her, mothers are a constant source of comfort, selfless love, best advice and soul-satiating food. And while she deserves a celebration every day for all that she does, the world singled out May the 8th for you to show your appreciation.

And if you’re unsure about what to get her, or it has simply slipped your mind, it’s not too late. But move over simply scrambling and putting together the standard gift ensemble of a bouquet, jewellery, day-out and cakes.

Take some gifting cues from popular content creator Anushka Rathod, who recently helped her mother figure out all assets, liabilities and policies she had to her name.

“Although my mother handles the management of household expenses and budgets, she is absolutely oblivious to the other vital financial affairs. And for that reason, I helped my mother figure out all finance-related things in her name as well as my father’s. This ranged from the explanation on the working of financial instruments to en-cashing assets in case of emergencies," she says.

Indeed, what better gift than something that empowers and instills confidence in her, particularly in matters of money? Even something as small as teaching her how to use net-banking features can go a long way.

And like Anushka’s mother, if you have also seen your mother being passive in aspects like investments, insurance covers and more, it’s time to change that, starting today.

Invest in Her, Invest With Her

Take a closer look at your mother’s finances. Does she have enough money saved for contingencies? Does she have a separate fund which is just hers to spend? Whether she wants to take a solo trip or enroll for theatre classes, having this money set aside would give her the independence she deserves in uninhibitedly pursuing what she likes.

The best way to start off in this direction is to start an SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) for her. A small amount dedicatedly invested every month could eventually become the fuel for your mother’s dreams.

Says Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear, a fin-tech company: “Whether it be the power of compounding, negating rupee-cost averaging or convenience, SIPs when invested in over a significant period of time generate really good returns. These returns can help your mother achieve her financial goals and live a life she enjoys."

Additionally, you can also consider buying her stocks of the products she uses, just like content creator Shreyaa Kapoor did.

“Instead of buying her favorite things, why not buy stocks of these companies instead? They will not only appreciate in value over time but also spark an interest in the art of investing. Top this up with a discussion around the importance of investing and you have got yourself the finest gift for mother’s day," she says.

What’s more, you can also open a senior citizen savings scheme account in your mother’s name.

“It is a great investment option if she is above the age of 60. The scheme offers a good rate of return (currently at 7.4%), which remains fixed for a five-year period after the money has been invested. The interest is received from the scheme every three months with the upper limit for each person being Rs 15 lakh," explains Gupta.

And if you’re still looking for options, you can always give her the gift of financial education. Nema Buch, personal finance strategist and founder of Wishing Tree, a financial advisory, states: “When it comes about investments in assets class such as equity, our mothers are woefully unaware. But by seeking required financial knowledge from the authorised sources along with some change in the mindset, she can get better."

Her Health is Your Priority Too

Every child wants their mother to be immortal. Well, you can definitely make sure she stays in the pink of health. And nothing, not even draining medical expenses, should come in the way of that.

First, take her on that long-due full health-checkup. Then, you can start by renewing her health insurance. If she does not have one to her name, get her one immediately. A good health insurance plan will help cover all the costs of future hospitals visits and treatment. Also, take the time to figure out and explain to her the nitty-gritties of her insurance add-ons such as critical illness cover, OPD care, room rent waiver and more.

And all young and to-be mothers need to be equally careful of their health.

Nema Buch has some advice. “Motherhood is amazing, but changes in life and lifestyle can be overwhelming. If homework is done on the financial planning side, then young mothers can focus completely on the baby and herself for at least a year and do not have to be stressed about all the expenses associated with it, including post-partum self-care."

