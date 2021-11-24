Traders' Body CAIT Protests Against Amazon for Allegedly Selling Marijuana

Traders’ body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) held demonstrations across the country to register protest Amazon over the alleged sale of drugs on the e-commerce platform. CAIT is also protesting against the GST Council recent hikes in GST rates for textile on footwear.

In a tweet, CAIT said that the demonstration is meant to register protests against Amazon for allegedly selling drugs and bomb-making chemicals on their platform.

The traders’ body also accused Amazon of selling marijuana worth over Rs 1 crore and earning a commission. CAIT said that by selling Marijuana, Amazon had contravened Section 20 (b) of the NDPS Act.

Speaking to Outlook, CAIT’s national president BC Bhartia said that government should also come with a codified law for e-commerce. The traders requested the government to conduct a thorough investigation of the business model of the e-commerce platforms so that no sale of prohibited items or anti- nation activities are conducted on the platform.

Just a few days ago, Madhya Pradesh police had busted a racket selling marijuana through Amazon. The police team seized nearly 22 kg from the accused who were residents of Bhind. The FIR filed in this case also mentioned executive directors of ASSL Amazon as accused.

Investigations revealed that the accused had formed a company named ‘Babu Tex’ and registered it on Amazon as a seller. This company was then used to supply marijuana to select customers in Andhra Pradesh.

This is not the first time that CAIT has urged the government to take action against e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart. In June this year, the trader body had approached the government to revisit the foreign direct investment norms for e-commerce players.

CAIT accused e-commerce platforms of resorting to malpractice and said that they targetted small traders. CAIT’s national secretary-general, Praveen Khandelwal said that rules should be applied equally to small traders and such platforms who manage to get a free pass on many instances

