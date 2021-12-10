Trading is becoming popular as a means to get additional income. 7 ways of getting additional income

We all yearn for a comfortable and better lifestyle. In today’s world, one income stream seems to be insufficient to meet our life goals and desires. Having additional sources of income can help you achieve greater economic security and stability. Besides, it can help you meet your growing demands and live a comfortable life.

Thanks to technology and widespread use of the internet, today we can get additional income sitting at the comfort of our homes. If you too are wondering how to find a source of additional income, you have landed at the right page.

>Ways of getting additional income

Advertisement

For people looking for ways to get additional income, there are a plethora of options. You can put your funds in the below mentioned avenues:

● Bank fixed deposits

● Mutual funds

● Trading

● Bonds and debentures

● Gold

● Public Provident Fund (PPF)

● National Pension System (NPS)

The ways of getting additional income are many but before you consider any option, you need to know the pros and cons of each of them.

●Bank fixed deposits and gold are traditional forms of investment and can fetch you low to marginal returns only.

● Investment options like mutual funds, public provident fund, national pension system, bonds and debentures fetch average returns provided you remain invested for a long-run horizon.

● All of these options (expect trading) come with a fixed lock-in period; meaning, you cannot withdraw your funds before the lock-in period expires.

>Get additional income with trading

Having said that, trading stands out as an ideal way. It enables you to learn and make successful trades and there is no lock-in period involved. Besides, if you have the right trading skills, you may start trading and apply the strategies in a real account. All you need is a desire to evolve and excel in this field. Plus, you need a good trading platform. One golden opportunity that has caught the fancy traders is Binomo. This user-friendly, online trading platform is here to help you trade safely and practically to achieve good results.

Advertisement

Binomo offers an online trading platform to people who have an interest in trading. It enables you to get an additional income through online trading. Whether you are an experienced trader or new in the field of online trading, you can participate on this platform and trade from the comfort of your home.

Advertisement

So, let us learn more about Binomo.com and how you can get extra income from it.

>Binomo is a safe trading platform

Trading at Binomo is very safe and convenient. It is a reliable trading platform and a category “A" member of The International Financial Commission (IFC). The platform is certified by Verify my Trade. In fact, it has received the 2015 FE Award and 2016 IAIR Awards for excellence in global finance and markets.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the platform uses SSL protocol to ensure that all personal and financial user data is encrypted and secure.

>Learn trading with Binomo

Advertisement

Binomo enables you to learn the integrities of trading for free with its demo account, help center, strategies and free tournaments.

As soon as you create an account, you will get access to a quick explanatory tutorial that will introduce you to the basic functions of the Binomo platform. You also get access to a free demo account with virtual $1000 to develop your trading skills and get a hang of working with the various financial tools.

If you want to know more about how Binomo works, you can also visit the Help Center. You can get the required information by way of FAQs, chatbots or by contacting a support specialist.

Advertisement

The platform offers a variety of trading strategies that can help you maximize the results of your trades. However, bear in mind that every trade involves an element of risk and no strategy is completely workable for every individual.

>Deposit and withdrawal on Binomo

Advertisement

For deposits, you need to visit the cashier section on the Binomo platform and it can be done via bank cards and e-wallet. The minimum deposit amount varies depending on your account type.

Likewise, withdrawing funds is also hassle-free. All you need to do is, select the withdrawal amount and depending on the account type and payment method, withdrawals take a few hours to three days or more depending on the situation. The withdrawals must be made by the same method that the deposit was made.

>Wrapping up

Advertisement

Binomo is a safe trading platform and has been in the market for some time now. This feature-rich and user-friendly platform enjoys a good international reputation. But remember, in order to have success in trading, one must strive to acquire the knowledge of trading, dedicate time to learning and gain experience.

This article is written by Studio18 on behalf of Binomo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.