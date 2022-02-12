Tributes Pour in for Rahul Bajaj: PM Modi Condoles Death; Ananda Mahindra Says 'Thank You'

Rahul Bajaj, the visionary who gave India wheels, passed away on Saturday. The former chairman of Bajaj Auto was one of the longest serving chairmen in India. Under his strong leadership, Bajaj Group dominated the mass market for decades.

India Inc. lost one of the leading voices on Saturday. Tributes poured in from every parts of the country. From politicians to corporate India, many took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late industrialist.

Remembering him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Advertisement

President Kovind wrote, “Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family."

“I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!." said veteran leader Sharad Pawar.

Rahul Gandhi condoled the industrialist’s death.

Advertisement

India Inc. also also paid tribute to veteran leader. Here are few of them

https://twitter.com/udaykotak/status/1492458779157626886?s=20&t=gJ_FsNI17HA1_VqIJkUoMg

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.