Twitter Employees: Layoffs, Salary Structure, What Will Change When Elon Musk Takes Charge?

Elon Musk takes over Twitter, one of most popular social media platforms in the world, for a whopping $44-billion cash deal. A staunch supporter of free speech, Musk wants to make Twitter ‘better than ever’. The 16-year-old company will be a private entity and wholly owned by the celebrity CEO of Tesla after the deal is complete.

What will happen to the employees of Twitter once Musk takes charge later this year? Hours after the announcement that Twitter had accepted Musk’s proposal, CEO Parag Agrawal clarified what this deal would mean for employees in a virtual call. He spoke about the company’s future, lay offs and possible changes in the board.

Twitter Employees: Will there be a Layoff?

Agrawal told employees that there will not be any big change before the deal closes by the end of this year. ‘There are no plans for any layoffs at this point,’ CEO assured employees at this point.

“Between now and closing … we will continue making decisions as we’ve always had, guided by the principles we’ve had," he said.

Speaking about the changes in the regime, he further added, “That doesn’t mean things won’t change, things have been changing … I have been talking about driving positive change at the company, and I will continue doing so because it makes us better and it makes us stronger. Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made."

