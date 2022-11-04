Twitter India Starts Laying Off Employees; Communications, Marketing Teams Among Hit

Twitter India Layoffs: Microblogging site Twitter has laid off employees in India across engineering, sales& marketing, and communications teams, according to CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. However, there is no clarity yet on the severance package to employees laid off in India.

Twitter India’s communications team has been laid off. A large number of Twitter India’s marketing team has also been laid off, according to CNBV-TV18.

Also Read: ‘If On Way To Office, Return Home’: Twitter To All Employees As Layoffs Begin | Read Full Letter Here

“Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," news agency PTI has reported quoting a Twitter India employee on condition of anonymity. It added that another source said the lay-offs have affected a “significant chunk" of the India team.

Advertisement

The layoffs are part of a global job cut ordered by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44-billion acquisition viable. Musk took over the company last week and fired its CEO Parag Agrawal, its CFO and some other top executives.

Earlier, in an internal email to employees, Twitter had said, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward."

It also asked employees to check their email, including the spam folder.

“If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email. If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email; If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by; 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email peoplequestions@twitter.com."

Advertisement

It also said that to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, Twitter offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. “If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home."

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter has been sued over Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform, which workers say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law. A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

Read all the Latest Business News here