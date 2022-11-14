UCO Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Under Rs. 2 Crore

India’s leading public sector lender UCO Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits under Rs. 2 crore deposit amount. The revised updates of the rates came into effect on November 8. The UCO bank has increased the interest rates by up to 45 bps. Following are the revised updates-

7 days- 5 years- 2.90% to 5.50% general public and 3.15% to 6.00% for senior citizens

FDs maturing in 7-29 days an increase by 35 bps from earlier 2.55% to 2.90%.

FDs mature in 30-45 days, the current interest rate is 3.00% from earlier 2.80%. The bank has increased the interest rates by 20 bps.

FDs maturing in 46-90 days are now offering an interest rate of 3.50% on the other hand for 91-180 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 5 bps from 3.70% to 3.75% on FDs.

181- 364 days FDs offer an interest rate of 4.65% from the earlier 4.40% a hike of 25 bps. While deposits maturing in 1 - 2 years will fetch an interest rate of 5.75% from earlier 5.30% a hike of 45 bps.

Fixed deposits for more than two years and up to three years have an interest rate of 5.30% from 5.60%, a hike of 30 basis points. At the same time, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.60% for FDs maturing in more than three years and less than five years or more. This increase has seen a 20 bps hile from 5.30%.

UCO Bank is offering an additional interest rate of 1.00% to staff and ex-staff, and an additional interest rate of 1.50% to ex-workers who are senior citizens.

