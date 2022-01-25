Unilever Makes Nitin Paranjpe Chief People Officer, to Handle Business Transformation

London-headquartered consumer goods company Unilever recently announced a structural reorganization of the conglomerate. After the new changes are made to the structure, the entire organization will now be divided into five distinct groups. Unilever issued a press statement announcing the reorganization of the company’s business into five different groups. In addition, Unilever also announced a shift in the top executive positions in the company.

As of April 1, Nitin Paranjpe, the current Chief Operating Officer of Unilever, will now take new roles of Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) and Chief People Officer (CPO). Under the umbrella of these roles, Paranjpe will now handle business transformation and will also head the Human Resources (HR) functions. In addition, the issued statement also announced the exit of Sunny Jain, President, Beauty and Personal Care, from the consumer company.

Amid the reshuffle of roles, the organization will be divided into Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The reorganization is expected to bring more efficiency to the workings of the company. Apart from efficiency, the company, after the restructuring, is also aiming at increased accountability and responsibility. As per the official notifications, these five categories will foster multiple products manufactured by Unilever.

Advertisement

The Beauty and Wellbeing category, headed by Fernando Fernandez, EVP, Latin America, will include skincare, haircare, vitamin and mineral supplements, and other beauty products. Personal care, headed by Fabian Garcia, President, North America division, will include products pertaining to deodorants, oral care, and skin cleansing.

Home care, headed by Peter Ter Kulve, will include products related to fabric care, water, air, and hygiene. Finally, the Nutrition category, headed by Hanneke Faber, will consist of products related to scratch cooking, snacks, plant-based meat, food solutions, etc. The last category, Ice-cream, headed by Matt Close, is self-explanatory.

All the five groups that have emerged after the restructuring will be backed, supported, and guided by Unilever Business Operations. The Unilever Business Operations will provide the necessary technology, processes, and systems to achieve operational excellence across their commerce spanning myriad nations, including India.

“Our new organisational model has been developed over the last year and is designed to continue the step-up we are seeing in the performance of our business," said Alan Jope, CEO, Unilever, in a press release. Citing that “growth remains the top priority," Alan also stated that the five category-focussed Business groups will result in a revamped ability to respond to consumer and channel trends and better accountability. Such changes, Alan mentioned, will “underpin our pursuit" of growth.

Advertisement

The restructuring will also result in the reduction of management roles by as much as 15 percent and will increase junior management roles by 5 percent, which is equivalent to more than 1,500 job opportunities worldwide. Earlier, the company primarily had three main divisions – Foods & Refreshments, Home Care, and Personal Care – before the restructuring took place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.