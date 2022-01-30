Union Budget Session to Have 29 Sittings, 79 Hours & 30 Mins Allotted for Govt's Legislative Business

The first part of the Union Budget session will have 10 sittings between January 31 and February 11, while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part between March 14 and April 8. On the second day, budget for 2022-23 will be presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and its copy will be laid in Rajya Sabha soon thereafter.

A total of 79 hours and 30 minutes have been allotted for the government’s legislative business and to discuss issues of immediate concern, sources told News18. Discussion on motion of thanks to President and General Budget are major items of business for the first part of the session, they said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a virtual meeting of leaders of parties and groups in the house at 5 pm on Monday to discuss the agenda for this budget session.

The Union Budget 2022-23 is set to be tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 am, a day after the Budget session kicks off at the Parliament. Along with the healthcare sector as a whole, the health-tech sector also has its demands.

The healthcare sector is one of the most important areas that might get the attention of the government during the Union Budget 2022, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the recent rise in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Last year, the government had placed the healthcare sector ahead of everything, to aid the Covid-19 vaccination programme and the industry is hopeful that this year too they would get similar allocations when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget for the next fiscal.

