Union Minister Jitendra Singh Launches Single Integrated Pension Portal Bhavishya

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, has launched a single integrated pension portal, Bhavishya, for pension seekers. The Bhavishya portal has been developed in collaboration with the State Bank Of India. The press release from the ministry read, “All remaining 16 pension disbursing banks will now begin their integration with Bhavishya."

Jitendra Singh said that Bhavishya 9.0 version is being released with its integration with Pension Disbursing Banks. Bhavishya is an advanced version of the portal for pension payment and tracking systems. It is being integrated with the Pension Seva portal of SBI. It will aid pensioners to get all information and services related to pension in one place with a single login.

Through the Bhavishya portal, retirees can choose a bank and branch to open their online pension account. They can also monitor their monthly pension slips, Form 16, the status of their life certificate, and change their pension disbursing bank through the portal.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said, “Bhavishya was recently rated as the 3rd best portal among all government of India service portals by National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA)."

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) opted for an end-to-end digitised portal for integration with Bhavishya as the base portal.

This will transform the pension payment and will finally become a single window for all central government pensioners. The following portals have been merged with the Bhavishya window: CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, ANUDAAN, SANKALP & Pension Dashboard.

The system was made mandatory on January 1, 2017, and is used by the main Secretariat of 97 Ministries and Departments including 815 Attached Offices, along with 7,902 DDOs on board.

