Unity Small Finance Bank Pays Rs 3,791 cr to PMC Bank's Retail Depositors; Know Details

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) on Thursday said it has settled the main claim aggregating Rs 3,791.55 crore of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (PMCBL) for 8,47,506 traceable depositors.

Unity SFB has instantly credited the deposit sum in all those depositors’ bank accounts with their holders sending confirmation of their credit balance on the Unity Bank App.

