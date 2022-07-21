Valentino to Make India Entry With Reliance Brands Limited, Plans Stores in Delhi, Mumbai

Reliance Brand Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd with a mandate to launch and build global brands, has inked pact with leading Italian luxury brand Maison Valentino, to bring one of the top luxury brands in India. The first boutique of Valentino will be opened in Delhi, followed by another one in Mumbai, Reliance Brands said in a press release on Thursday, July 21.

“Reliance Brands Limited has inked a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino to bring to India the most established Italian Maison de Couture," the former said in the press release.

The first store in Delhi is due to open in 2022 by the end of the summer, with the flagship store in Mumbai to follow in the coming months, RBL said. The stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of Valentino, Reliance said.

“The new long-term distribution deal will allow brand presence through a renewed store concept geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market. Experiential design will provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey," said Reliance Brands in the press release.

In Dehli, Valentino will open a 162 sqm boutique in DLF Emporio, which will carry Valentino women’s collections and an edited selection of men’s accessories, while the Mumbai flagship will carry the whole Valentino universe, which will include a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and Valentino Garavani accessories of the brand that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties, and fragrances.

The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

“This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian

customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs," said Reliance Brands Limited managing director Darshan Mehta.

“Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture. The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India," he added.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jacopo Venturini, CEO Maison Valentino said that he was pleased to join forces with Reliance Brands Limited to launch the brand in India. “The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honored to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture," he said.

“As per the new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its sales force and the customers, hinged on our Couture values - obsession for detail, creativity and client centricity - that together with human capital and teamwork are at the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution," the Valentino CEO added.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

