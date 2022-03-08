Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Revisits Struggling 'Bombay' Days: Work Day-in and Day-Out from 8ft by 9ft Office

When the journey itself becomes a teacher, a person tends to learn valuable lessons. For the founder and honcho of Vedanta, one of the biggest mining and metal companies, these moments-cum-lessons are too precious to not share with the world around him. Billionaire industrialist, Anil Agarwal, took a little trip down the lane as he reminisced his struggling days.

On Monday, Agarwal’s Twitter followers got a glimpse into a time when he was smelting his future and establishing himself as one of the most successful industrialists in the country. A picture featuring a young and passionate Agarwal, coupled with an anecdotal quote, was shared by the 68-year-old billionaire.

The caption revealed the initial working space that kickstarted Agarwal’s career. It was a rented 8ft by 9ft office located in Bhoiwada, Kalvadevi, where Anil would “work day-in, day-out."

“I would sell and buy metal scrap collected from cable companies and Bihar, my hometown," Anil added. Following the “all work no play" paradigm, Anil used to take “an occasional detour" and go for a stroll amid the confluence of sand and the waves of the ocean in Juhu.

Anil ended the tweet by mentioning the widely prevalent essence of the city of Mumbai. “I understood why they called it ‘the city that never sleeps’."

“Din ho ya raat, sheher ki raunak hamesha barkaraar rehti hai (No matter if it’s day or night, the city always keeps scintillating). To be continued…," Anil wrote.

The tweet amassed myriad reactions from netizens. While some praised Anil’s hard work, others got inspired by it. One user called him “an inspiration to young Indians."

According to this user, the industrialist’s journey deserves a documentary.

One user came forward with the idea of an autobiography.

This is not the first time that Anil fuelled inspiration into the hearts of young people who are trying to make a name for themselves. Last month, Anil shared a picture of the Sepia-tinted Mumbai wearing the hustle-bustle as an ornament. Along with it, he shared the anecdote of his arrival into the “City of Dreams."

