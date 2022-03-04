Virat Kohli's 100th Test: 5 Investing Mantras you can Learn from King Kohli

Virat Kohli has scaled many peaks in his illustrious cricketing career so far and will find himself in elite company on Friday (March 4) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali when he’ll become the 71st cricketer to play 100 Test matches. It is a significant achievement for an all-format cricketer whose career has run in its entirety through the T20 era. Unlike the other Indian batting greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, or even Rahul Dravid, Kohli took the scenic route to cement his spot in India’s Test XI. Having made his ODI debut in 2008, he first game in the whites came nearly three years later in the Caribbean when Tendulkar opted to skip the tour. By then Kohli had established himself as the side’s premier batsman in the 50-over format even as a breakthrough in the red-ball team wasn’t forthcoming.

The initiation in red ball format was not all that rosy and Kohli was dropped after a dismal show in his maiden series. But he came on to his own later in the year in a disastrous tour Down Under where he was the sole visiting batsmen to breach the three figure mark. However, as he stands on the cusp of hitting three figures in Mohali, here are some ways in which you can improve your investing habits by watching this cricketing phenomenon. Investing is really like any game, you win some, you lose some.

Consistency is the key

When it comes to investing one has to be consistent. He has played every game in such a way that it brings him one step closer to getting his hands on that cup. Similarly in investment, you need to weigh out your short-term gains and formulate a plan that will establish a long-term source of returns.

Build an all rounder portfolio

Kohli, who will be playing his 100th test match tomorrow, has seen his fair share of games and has become a master in his own right with the different formats of Tests, 50 overs and even T20s. He has his own unique portfolio or stamp that he leaves behind in every game. In the same line, you need to build a holistic portfolio when it comes to stocks. Basically, investors are warned to never put all their eggs (investments) in one basket (security or market), which is the central thesis on which the concept of diversification lies. We should remember that investing is an art form, not a knee-jerk reaction, so the time to practice disciplined investing with a diversified portfolio is before diversification becomes a necessity.

Learn your Basics to Score More

“His technique, his positivity, his footwork, his balance…I like all of that," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as he heaped praises on Indian batter Kohli for his contributions to the country. So, just like the way Kohli works on his basics in order to improve his overall game, imbibe this trait in yourself. Study the basics of investment and making money, and stick to them. The temptation to do more will be high, because the basics are boring. But the longer you stick to them, the more returns you will receive in the long run.

Long-Term Planning in the Key

Learn from your Past Experiences

With every game, Kohli gains more experience and learns a new lesson on how to perform better next time. The aim is to be a student of the trading arena. While research reports can give you in-depth analysis, it pales in comparison to what you can learn from your own mistakes. Take the time to learn the ins and outs of the game. In the long term, it will work to your benefit.

