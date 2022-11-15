Home » News » Business » Want To Buy a Home On Low-Interest Loan? Know What Top Banks Offer These Days

Bank of Baroda has slashed its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for select borrowers.

By: Business Desk

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 11:07 IST

Delhi, India

The State Bank of India offers home loans at 8.55 percent interest per annum and with processing fees of 0.35 percent onwards.
The Bank of Baroda recently announced concessions on home loan interest rates. The public sector bank has slashed its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for select borrowers. As per the modification, BOB will offer home loans at an interest rate of 8.25 percent per annum. The change in the interest rates is in effect from November 14. In addition to the Bank of Baroda, check out the interest rates on home loans by other top Indian banks below:

The Kotak Mahindra Bank’s interest rate is 7.50% p.a. and onwards for home loans with processing fees of 0.50%.

The Citi Bank charges 6.65% p.a. interest for home loans with processing fees of Rs 10,000.

The Union Bank of India offers home loans at an interest rate of 8.25% p.a. and onwards.

The Central Bank of India’s interest rate ranges from 7.20% p.a. to 7.65% p.a. with processing fees of Rs 20,000.

The Bank of India offers home loans at an interest rate of 7.30% p.a. and onwards.

The HDFC bank offers home loans at an interest rate of 8.60% p.a. and onwards with processing fees of 0.5% or Rs 3,000, whichever is higher.

The Axis Bank’s interest rate on home loans stands at 7.60% p.a. and onwards with processing fees of Rs. 10,000.

The Canara Bank’s home loan interest rate is at 8.10% p.a. and onwards with processing fees of 0.50% of the loan amount.

The Punjab National Bank offers home loans at an interest rate of 7.50% p.a. and onwards with a full waiver facility on processing charges.

first published: November 15, 2022, 11:07 IST
last updated: November 15, 2022, 11:07 IST
