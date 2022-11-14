What is IFSC? Why Is It Important For Fund Transfers?

One question that has often struck our minds is, “Why do we need an IFSC code to transfer money to any bank account?" We have often wondered why that one code is so important and is mentioned on bank passbooks, cheques, and online transactions. But why? Can’t customers carry transactions without mentioning IFSC codes? Let’s take a deep dive into finding it.

IFSC stands for Indian Financial System Code, which is an 11-digit identifying number specific to one bank branch only. This code, which combines letters and digits, is given to bank branches by the RBI. The bank is represented by the first four alphabetic characters, followed by the number 0 and the following six characters, which are often numeric but could also be alphabetic.

The IFSC is required to process the fund transfers for all payment methods, including NEFT, CFMS, and RTGS. This ensures that the funds reach the targetted bank without mishap during the transaction. Since the transfer can’t be automatically reversed, sending money to the wrong bank results in several issues and avoidable inconvenience.

Earlier, the money was transferred via the local branch of the bank, and then the lengthy process of filling out a form, and depositing the money into the payee’s account. With the development of the internet and its widespread use, it is now possible to transfer money online quickly and easily. IFSC is necessary to complete an online transaction and ensure that the money is put into the correct account.

Benefits:

Transactions may be processed quickly and globally with the aid of IFSC.

It takes only a few minutes to transfer money.

Your transactions are protected by an enhanced degree of security thanks to the distinct IFS codes assigned to each bank and its branches.

The Reserve Bank of India is the national banking authority that supervises all fund transfers. It creates and offers the payment infrastructure to ensure that the security of every transaction is maintained.

