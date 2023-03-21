The Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority, is responsible for issuing Identification (UID), or Aadhaar numbers, to all residents of the country. The body was created under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, by the Indian government. It currently functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and is responsible for the management of all stages of the Aadhaar life cycle– including enrollment and authentication. This entails that UIDAI is involved in forming the policy, procedure, and framework for issuing Aadhaar numbers, as well as the data security of enrolled individuals.

The purpose of UIDAI is to create a robust system of UID numbers to enable the elimination of duplicate and fake identities. Another aim of Aadhaar numbers is to provide identity proofs to residents that can be verified in an easy, cost-effective way.

Advertisement

Official figures suggest that UIDAI has issued over 135 crore Aadhaar numbers as of November 30, 2022.

How To Enroll

UIDAI and the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI) cover Aadhaar enrollment in every state and Union Territory in India.

To apply for an Aadhaar number, a person can go to any authorised enrollment centre- with or without booking an online appointment. They must carry their identity and address proofs with them.

Election photo ID cards, ration cards, and passports are a few common proofs of identity. Address proofs can include documents such as water or electricity bills for the past three months.

At the centre, fill in your details in the application form.

Submit this along with the identity and address proofs.

Advertisement

Following this, the official present at the centre with take your biometric data, which will include your photo, fingerprints, and iris scans.

Following this, the applicant will get an acknowledgement slip with a 14-digit enrollment number. One can keep track of their application status using this.

An individual who does not have valid documents can still be enrolled if their name is on a family entitlement document. The head of the family in the entitlement document will have to get an Aadhaar number first using valid identity and address proofs. The head can then introduce other members of the family while they are enrolling through a proof of relationship.

In case this is not an option, an individual can leverage an introducer’s service. An introducer is a person appointed by the Registrar and should have a valid Aadhaar number.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Business News here