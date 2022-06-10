Wipro CEO Becomes Highest Paid Indian IT Chief in FY22, Draws Rs 79 Crore Salary

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte took a total compensation of as much as $10.5 million or Rs 79.66 crore for the financial year ended March 31 this year, the annual report of the Bengaluru-based IT services behemoth filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed. This makes the Wipro CEO the highest paid IT industry chief in India during the period, that is in FY22.

Which CEO Gets Highest Salary in India?

In the US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on June 9, Wipro said that the company’s CEO Delaporte took $1.7 million in salary and allowances, $2.5 million in commission, $2 million in benefits, while the rest of the amount of more than $4 million was categorised under the ‘others’ bucket. “The compensation disclosed for Mr. Thierry Delaporte includes components such as a one-time cash award, as per the terms approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders in July 2020," Wipro said in the filing on Thursday.

After the disclosure, Thierry Delaporte has become the highest paid IT industry chief across India. In FY21, the Wipro CEO had beaten his peers in terms of salary in the IT industry when he took over the charges at the Indian IT major in July 2020. In that period, that is during the first nine months of his tenure, Delaporte got a remuneration of Rs 64 crore, which is roughly $8.8 million. The salary break up comprised a salary component of Rs 9.6 crore, commission of Rs 11.2 crore, Rs 5.5 crore of long-term compensation, and the remaining Rs 37.81 crore was other income, as per a regulator filing.

Who is Thierry Delaporte, Wipro CEO?

Thierry Delaporte is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Wipro, and took over the company since July 6, 2020. “With 27 years of experience in the IT services industry, Mr. Delaporte brings strategic insight to Wipro’s leadership team, and deep operational knowledge of driving business growth, furthering partnerships, and leading cross-cultural teams," as per Wipro in its SEC filings.

Prior to joining Wipro,. Delaporte held various leadership positions in Capgemini since 1995, including that of Chief Operating Officer from September 2017 to May 2020, and was a member of the Group Executive Board. He led Capgemini’s strategic planning and operations for several key businesses and led the group’s transformation agenda. The current Wipro CEO holds a bachelor’s degree in economy and finance from Sciences Po Paris, and a Master of Laws from the Sorbonne University.

Comparison of Salary with Other IT Bosses

- Infosys CEO Salil Parekh got a 43 per cent hike in his total compensation to Rs 71.02 crore per annum in 2021-22.

- Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture plc became the highest-paid IT CEO globally with a compensation of $23 million, which includes payments received on stock plans as of FY22.

- Second to Sweet is Cogizant CEO Brian Humphries, who earned $19.6 million as of FY22.

- IBM CEO and chairperson Arvind Krishna is the third-highest paid IT chief globally, with a remuneration of $17.56 million.

- TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan got paid a sum Rs 34 crore ($4.48 million) in FY22, as per a regulatory filing last month.

