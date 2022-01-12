Home » News » Business » Wipro Q3 Results: Standalone Net Profit at Rs 2,420 Cr, Revenue Up 21%, Dividend Announced

Wipro posted a 17 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021. (File photo: Wipro)
The company board declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

Anulekha Ray
Updated: January 12, 2022, 16:04 IST

Information Technology major Wipro’s standalone net profit reported at Rs 2,419.8 crore, down by 8.67 per cent year-on-year for the December quarter. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2649.7 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The company board declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

Revenue from the operations increased 21.29 per cent to Rs 15,278 crore for the period under review. The revenue stood at Rs 12,596 crore for the same period last year.

first published: January 12, 2022, 15:49 IST