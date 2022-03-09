With Eye on 2023 Madhya Pradesh Elections, No Fresh Tax in Rs 2.79-Lakh-Crore State Budget

Amid protests from the Congress MLAs, Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda presented the Rs 2.79-lakh-crore annual budget on Wednesday, with no fresh taxes and no hike in existing taxes.

Terming the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government a failure, Congress MLAs stepped into the well of the House shouting slogans and walked out towards the end of the speech.

Meanwhile, the minister told the House that the fiscal deficit is expected to be around Rs 55,111 crore and dearness allowance has been increased to 31%, from the existing 20%.

A total of 11 new industrial clusters will generate 11,000 fresh jobs, added the minister.

THE PROVISIONS

Expressing commitment towards farmers, the minister said the state will introduce cow welfare scheme and geographical indication tags for crops. With crop insurance, Rs 21,000-crore power subsidy and other schemes, the state has offered Rs 1.72 lakh crore to farmers, added the minister. “Besides improving the existing roads, we plan to build 4,584 km new roads."

Announcing a global skill park, the finance minister said that 13,000 teachers will be appointed in the state. Under phase one of the CM Rise scheme, 360 schools with a plan outlay of Rs 7,000 crore will be opened, he said. A budget of Rs 12.47 crore has been set aside for promoting virtual learning in government schools.

Ujjain will get a medical device park, while Shahdol, Sagar, Shajapur and Ujjain will get solar plants. Power sector has received a budgetary provision of Rs 2,500 crore, while the minister claimed that work on Atal Pragati Path in Chambal region has started.

A total of 217 charging stations for e-vehicles will be installed in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Indore. The health sector has got a Rs 13,642-crore budget allocation.

The 2,035 MBBS seats in government medical colleges will be increased to 3,250, while soon 22 government medical colleges will be functional in the state, added the minister, saying government physicians are also offering online consultations.

A total of Rs 27,792 crore has been allocated for a separate child budget. Hailing the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the minister said the state has an encouraging sex ratio of 956 girls against 1,000 boys.

The minister said the state is due to host ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ and accordingly Bhopal will get a shooting and rowing centre, while Gwalior will get the centre of excellence status for a hockey academy. Bhopal will also get a world class sports centre in Barkheda Nathu.

THE REACTIONS

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra slammed the opposition for the commotion during the budget speech. “They don’t know when to listen and when to oppose," he said.

Congress MLA Kamleshwar Patel accused the state government of presenting a bundle of lies in the budget. Liquor is now easily available and cows are dying. Lakhs of youths are jobless and the state is buried under outstanding dues, he added.

Among other things, capex push has been balanced with fiscal consolidation. Investment-led growth initiatives will boost private partnership in the future, especially in the EV sector, said CII Madhya Pradesh chairman Animesh Jain in a statement. New industrial park would initiate the virtuous cycle of investments, demand and jobs in motion.

Bhupendra Jain, MP head of Confederation of All India Industries (CAIT), said the budget failed to offer any interesting prospects to the industry and commerce sector. PM Swarozgar Yojana has been discontinued, while desired measures for new clusters are lacking. MSME sector has only been provided Rs 200 crore, which shows this sector is the last priority.

