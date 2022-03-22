Work from Home Ends: Why People are Quitting their Jobs Instead of Going back to Office

Work from Home Ends: After almost 2 years of working from home, employees seem to prefer working from home over higher salaries and are even willing to quit their job if that option is taken out. However, in the wake of a significant decline in the number of Covid cases, government and private offices across the country have announced to end work from home.

A survey conducted by recruitment and staffing firm CIEL HR Services showed that employees are even ready to quit the job if that option is taken out. Of the 10 respondents, at least 6 were ready to resign instead of returning to the office.

The survey findings, shared with the Economic Times further sowed that the same number of respondents (from IT, outsourcing, tech startups, consulting, BFSI and business-enabling functions across all sectors) are ready to turn down the offer of a higher-paid job which requires them to come to the office.

While there may be numerous reasons for people to choose work from home, one is that it has allowed for a better work-life balance without impacting their work efficiencies. “WFH should be considered as part of Return to Office strategy," said Aditya Misra, chief executive of CIEL HR, which had close to 2,000 employees from 620 companies responding to the survey.

Of the 620 companies covered, 40 per cent are fully working from home, while 26 per cent are in a hybrid mode. In the remaining companies, employees work from the office.

Infosys CEO Narayana Murthy does not think it is a good idea to let employees work from home. “I am not a great fan of work from home at all. “When people work from home, that institutional culture will slowly become weaker and weaker," Murthy told Deccan Herald.

Meanwhile, starting this year, Tata Steel has identified roles that would allow employees to work from home permanently. Tata Steel, which had introduced an ‘Agile Working Models’ policy during the pandemic to provide more flexibility to employees, intends to continue with it. Infosys, Maruti and Philips are in the process of setting up new workplace models which will allow employees in certain roles to work from anywhere.

Mercedes-Benz India is following a hybrid model with a roster system with 50 per cent of non-production staff on campus, chief executive Martin Schwenk said. KPMG, which has also opened its offices, will be rolling out a hybrid working model this year. Meanwhile, rival Deloitte has already moved into the hybrid work mode.

According to a report in a leading daily, ICICI Bank, Parle Products, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata-owned Voltas, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, Dabur, Haier, Panasonic, Biocon, Dixon Technologies, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have also finalised plans to call employees back to the office.

