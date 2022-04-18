WPI Inflation Rises To 4-Month High Of 14.55% in March

India’s wholesale inflation increased to a four-month high of 14.55 per cent in March compared with 13.11 per cent in February, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday, April 18. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation had stood at 7.89 per cent in the same month a year ago. The WPI inflation has now been in double-digits for 12 consecutive months.

As per the press release by the commerce ministry, the WPI based inflation rose to a four-month high primarily due to the rise in crude oil and petrol prices. “The annual rate of inflation is 14.55 per cent (Provisional) for the month of March, 2022 (over March, 2021) as compared to 7.89 per cent in March, 2021.The high rate of inflation in March, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, mineral oils, basic metals, etc owing to disruption in global supply chain caused by Russia-Ukraine conflict," it said.

