YES Bank Launches YES Family to Fulfill Needs of All Family Members

If you have an account in YES Bank, then as per their latest announcement, you will now be able to take care of your family’s wellbeing too. In order to celebrate this festive season together, YES Bank has launched its YES Family proposition, which offers services and privileges for the family of an account holder. The bank claims that the offering is packed with exclusive benefits, which have been curated thoughtfully. From shopping and dining together, to availing loans in a more convenient and rewarding way for their customers, YES Family proposition covers it all, as per a bank statement.

The key attractions of the proposition include free domestic ATM withdrawals, fee waivers on digital transactions, flexibility to maintain minimum balance across family accounts, dedicated Relationship Manager for the entire family, YES Rewardz Points on banking transactions, family healthcare benefits, and exciting cashback and lifestyle offers. Other benefits built in the proposition include competitive interest rates on fixed deposits, home loans and auto loans, recurring deposits, discounted locker rentals, and other offers on dining and shopping.

Advertisement

In the press release issued by the bank, MD and CEO of YES Bank Prashant Kumar said that as family lifestyles witness a dynamic shift, there is an enormous potential for family banking to evolve. “The bank is recognizing that the financial needs and expectations of the modern family unit have changed," said Kumar. The bank has therefore come forward to curate a program that reflects current realities and factors in practical considerations, which come with intra-family financial interactions.

He added that with YES Family, customers of varying income levels will be able to collaborate and coordinate their spending together with their families. According to him, it will create the opportunity for all family members to learn smart spending and fiscal responsibility.

>Eligibility criteria for YES Family proposition

YES Prosperity Family – To avail this proposition, it is important to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 50,000 and above across savings accounts or a Fixed Deposit of Rs 5 lakh and above at a family level.

YES Premia Family – For this category, account holders have to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 2 lakh across savings accounts or net relationship value of Rs 10 lakh at a family level.

Advertisement

YES FIRST Family – An average monthly balance of 8 lakh across savings accounts or net relationship value of Rs 30 lakh at a family level has to be maintained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.