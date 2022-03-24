You Can Now Buy And Sell Crypto Instantly, Thanks To ZebPay

Far too many times, crypto investors are late to react to swings. Add to that, the inherent volatility that comes with owning coins can make a huge impact on your crypto assets over time. But what if there was a way to work with crypto without jumping through hoops so you could cut to the chase immediately. Whether it is buying or selling crypto, sometimes the fastest way is the best way to do things.

With ZebPay as your crypto exchange, this is now possible. Thanks to the platform’s QuickTrade feature, crypto investors can buy and sell crypto assets instantly at a zero-transaction fee. Let’s see how it works.

Open Book Transactions Vs Quick Trade -

First, let’s address the confusion you might have about open book transactions and how QuickTrade differs from it. The former system works through supply and demand between buyers and sellers. Therefore, if you’re looking to ‘buy the dip’ at a certain price point or wish to sell a particular asset at your desired price, you might find that you need to wait until the demand or supply side picks up your request.

QuickTrade eliminates this waiting period and instantly fulfils both buy and sell orders without waiting for orders to get matched. Another big advantage of Quick Trade is its zero-transaction fee that comes with no preconditions, making buying and selling crypto assets an even more lucrative proposition.

QuickTrade from ZebPay –

To use QuickTrade, simply select the crypto pair that you wish to buy or sell and place an Instant Order for the same on ZebPay. The exchange will validate your details and bank account upon receiving your order.

ZebPay will also verify the rates and the circuit limits to protect its users from volatile price movements and unwanted surprises. This avoids any untoward incidents during the transaction phase of your Quick Trade order. Once this step is completed, the buy or sell order is executed successfully and is ready for you to view in your account.

That’s it. It doesn’t get easier than this to buy or sell your favourite crypto assets.

How To Use QuickTrade -

Now that you know about its benefits, here how you can use QuickTrade to your advantage. Open the ZebPay app and navigate to the QuickTrade section.

From here, the entire process takes just two quick and simple steps, whether you’re buying or selling your crypto assets. If you’re buying crypto, input the amount or the INR equivalent of the crypto you wish to purchase. Click the QuickBuy button after which you can check the Trade Summary. Verify all details on the screen and confirm the transaction by entering your security PIN.

If you’re selling crypto, you need to enter the amount or the INR equivalent of the coin you wish to sell. Hit the QuickSell button and verify all details on the Trade Summary section. Confirm the transaction with your security PIN and voila, you’re done.

At times, you may see an error message saying, “The offered price has expired. Please re-order to get a new price." This happens when the order price changes in the system, leading to an adjustment in prices for the transaction to proceed. Users can check their QuickTrade at any point in the app on the top right side.

QuickTrade is currently applicable to tokens such as BTH, ETH and MATIC on ZebPay. Go ahead and explore the easy-to-use QuickTrade feature on ZebPay here.

This Article has been written by Studio18 on behalf of ZebPay.

