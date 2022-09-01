Zomato Will Now Deliver Lucknow Kebabs, Kolkata Sweets to Your Doorstep; Here's How It Will Work

Does your heart ache for Kolkata’s ‘sondesh’ while working in your cubicle miles away in Delhi? Seems like getting what you want from your own city will not be a problem anymore. Food Delivery aggregator Zomato has launched its intercity food delivery system and the pilot project has already taken the internet by storm. Known as the ‘Intercity Legends’, the system aims to connect all parts of India with each other in terms of food, providing iconic dishes of cities to across the country.

Intercity Legends: What Does Zomato Plan to Do?

Advertisement

In its app, Zomato says that through Intercity Legends, its first intercity food delivery system, users will get iconic food items across Indian cities in just 24 hours. The restaurant will cook and pack the food, after which it will get refrigerated and subsequently delivered at your doorstep by flight or road within a day. For now the project is available at a few cities for select users, including those in Gurgaon and south Delhi.

As per Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, users on the platform can now experience the charm of any city while sitting at the comfort of their homes. “With ‘Intercity Legends’, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur," he said in a blog post.

“Order these iconic dishes through Intercity Legends on the Zomato app and immerse yourself in stories akin to folklore. Find out how dal makhani and butter chicken were invented in the streets of Old Delhi by a man who moved to India post-partition; or learn about a royal khansama from Lucknow who prepared the softest galawati kebabs using 160 ingredients to impress the food-lover Nawab," he said.

Advertisement

How will the Food Reach to You?

As mentioned above, after getting cooked and packed, the food will be refrigerated and reach to you by road or air. This will take 24 hours. “Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives," said Goyal.

Advertisement

After you receive your order, you can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry, just like regular food out of the refrigerator.

Is the Food Safe?

Advertisement

Regarding the quality of the food, Goyal said, “Better food for more people – our mission statement binds us to ensure that health and safety are uncompromised at any point. All types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality."

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here