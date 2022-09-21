10 Saudi Kings With Several Wives and Kids

Weddings in Saudi Arabia are considered the easiest way to keep the country united. To maintain peace and lessen the likelihood of civil war, many kings married the daughters of their political allies and opponents. The generation of the first king of Saudi Arabia is ruling the country to date.

Here are 10 Saudi Royals and the number of their wives and children.

Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud is the founder of Saudi Arabia. He was the king of Saudi from 1932 to his death in 1953. He had about 22 wives and was the father of almost 100 children, including 45 sons.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the second son of the first king of Arabia. He ruled Saudi Arabia from 1953 to 1964. With 30 wives, he had a total of 108 children; only a few were in public roles.

Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the King of Saudi Arabia from 1982 to 2005. He was the 8th son of King Abdulaziz. He had about 13 wives, from whom he had fathered 6 sons and 4 daughters.

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the 10th son of the first king of Saudi Arabia. He died in 2015. He had about 30 wives and a total of 36 children, of whom 16 were boys.

Abdul Muhsin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the 13th son of the first king, who died in 1985. He was made the governor of Medina. He had 8 wives and 12 children.

Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the King of Saudi Arabia from 1964 to 1975 but was assassinated in 1975. He was the third son of the first king. He got married 7 times.

Advertisement

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the fifth son of the first king. He was the king of Saudi from 1975 to 1982. He was married 4 times and had 10 children.

Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the 20th son of the first king of Saudi Arabia. He died in the year 2018. He married 4 times, having a total of 15 children.

Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the 23rd son of the first king of Saudi Arabia. He had 3 marriages and was the father of 10 children.

Advertisement

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the 25th son of the first King of Saudi Arabia, is the current King of the middle-east country. He has been married 3 times and has 13 children.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here