10-year-old Boy from Delhi Dies While Trying to Replicate Stunt with Skipping Rope

A 10-year-old boy suffocated to death in a skipping rope accident while trying to enact a stunt he had watched in a video, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in northeast Delhi’s Kartar Nagar area around 7 pm on Wednesday when he was at home with his mother, they said. “The boy used to watch a lot of videos of stunts. On Wednesday evening, while he was skipping inside a room, he tried to perform one such stunt but the skipping rope became wrapped around his neck and suffocated him. He fainted as a result," a senior police officer said. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The parents had not made a PCR call but the hospital informed the police, the officer said. Since it is an incident of accidental death, no case has been registered and proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the CrPC, he added. The father of the deceased works for an electronics firm, while his wife is a homemaker, the police said.

Last year, a 16-year-old boy from Indore in Madhya Pradesh hung himself accidentally while shooting an Instagram reel. He wanted to make a fake hanging sequence for the photo-sharing platform, but accidentally strangulated himself. Aditya, son of Devilala Nayak and a class 10 student, was a social media addict. He used to upload videos regularly on all social media platforms, the family said. In the past, his family had made him delete all such apps but last week his parents had gone to attend a marriage function in Ratlam. Not willing to let go of the opportunity, Aditya called his friends to his house and tried to shoot a fake video of hanging. However, as the teen climbed on a chair and put a noose around his neck, he slipped, leading to the rope making a deathly grip. The other terrified youngsters fled the scene. The incident came to light only after Aditya’s younger brother, Rajdeep, returned from coaching classes in the afternoon. He called up neighbours and rushed his brother to a private hospital but the youth was declared brought dead by the physician.

(With PTI inputs)

