10-year-old 'Chatpat' From Mumbai Shares Why We Should Keep Our Cool

In recent times, a lot has been said and done about creating awareness around mental health. But when you are stressed or are feeling a bit low, the motivational videos end up being white noise. What to do? Well, all you need is some ‘Chatpat ka gyan’! A 10-year-old from Mumbai, who calls himself Chatpat, has taken over the internet with his quirky motivational videos. The young lad is winning the hearts of netizens with his tapori lingo. In case you are having a bad day, the little chatpat will definitely make you smile.

In his latest video, the 10-year-old talks about mental health problems and how one should tackle them in a ‘mast’ way. “Agar team ka dimaag hai thanda, toh sabse aage badhega apna dhanda. Aisi aur seekh ke liye video dekho, aur Like thokna matt bhulna (If your team’s mind is cool, only then your business or work will prosper. Watch the video for more such lessons and don’t forget to like the post)," reads the caption of the video.

Advertisement

In the viral clip, the young boy introduces himself by saying, “Chatpat is my name, sharing street wisdom is my game." Chatpat talks about how one should take a break from work whenever they are not mentally well. He suggests that people should not hold back things, instead speak their hearts out. We will not give away much, you can watch the full video here:

The zesty video has amassed over 32k views and has racked up 66,000 likes since being posted on November 15. While some netizens were impressed by Chatpat’s confidence, others declared that his video was quite inspiring. “Bantai, such an inspiring video," wrote a user, while another said, “Chatpat you are rocking, loving it."

“Wow wow this kid is making such good videos," a third commented. Some even wrote that they are going to follow Chatpat for his quirky life hacks.

What are your views on Chatpat ka gyan?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.