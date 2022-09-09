102-year-old Haryana Man Takes Out Procession to Prove He’s Not Dead; Demands Pension

In a rather bizarre incident, a 102-year-old man from Rohtak, Haryana, was shown dead in official records—however, the man is alive and came out to protest the state government’s decision to stop his pension, reported NDTV. Duli Chand appealed to several media persons in the Rohtak District to prove that he was very much alive and in dire need of his pension. Chand later took out a procession to ensure that people supported his claim. Subsequently, he appealed to the state government to restore his pension at the earliest.

According to Chand, he last received his pension in the month of March 2022. He accused the state government of not releasing his old-age pension for the past six months. He told media persons that he has tried all forms of assurance that he is still alive, but to no avail. He said," My pension was stopped as government records showed I was dead. Since then, I have been trying to prove that I am still alive, but in vain", according to the same publication.

Chand is a resident of village Gandhra in Rohtak district. The 102-year-old man also wore a garland of notes, as is customary for a groom, and took out the procession from Mansarovar Park to Canal rest house in Rohtak city, as reported by PTI.

Chand showed his identity proofs, including his Aadhar card, PAN card, family ID, and bank statements to the media persons present to prove his case and to help him substantiate his claim. Chand’s grandson mentioned that he had lodged a complaint with the Haryana Chief Minister’s Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System approximately more than a month ago. However, there was no response.

Chand was accompanied by Naveen Jaihind, the former President of the Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Jaihind vehemently demanded that his old-age pension be restored immediately. He claimed that the incident was extremely unfortunate that such elderly citizens were undergoing such grief, and that no definitive action was taken as of yet. He said," It is unfortunate that such elderly residents are being harassed by stopping their pension. No concrete action has been taken despite a complaint being lodged with the Chief Minister’s grievance redressal cell."

