12-Year-Old Stops Talking for Not Being Allowed to Play GTA, Mom Asks Twitter for Advice

The parent-child relationship is one that nurtures the physical, emotional, and social development of the child. Parenting is indeed the most fulfilling job, but it’s not without challenges. It is important to shower your child with all the love and care, but teaching them discipline is equally important. Children have their own unique ways to react to punishments. They might cry, lock themselves, not talk to you for a while, or throw tantrums, like this one particular child who has taken it to the next level. A mum recently took to Twitter, as reported by LAD Bible, to get some advice from fellow parents as her son refused to talk to her after she banned him from playing adult video games.

The woman thought that her decision to ban her 12-year-old son from playing 18+ video games – including the likes of Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty was ‘too strict.’ She shared her situation to see how other parents handle or have handled similar situations. “My son is refusing to speak to me for the rest of the year as I won’t let him play adult console games. He’s 12 and he wants to play GTA and Call of Duty because all his friends are doing it," an excerpt from her tweet read, reported LAD Bible.

In no time, the tweet went viral on the microblogging site, with people giving their opinion on the situation. “Parenting is tough! My son is also 12. He knows what’s ok language but listens to a lot worse online as we all do, yet it’s relevant or it’s amusing, or it’s ‘in context’," a user shared, while another suggested the woman trust her parenting. Clearly, the child’s reaction to his mom’s restriction isn’t uncommon.

Meanwhile, there were parents who took it very lightly as they opined it is difficult to stop children from doing what their friends follow.

