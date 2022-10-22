$1,200 is All You Need to Make Your Horse A Sneakerhead Now; Know More

Sneakerheads have made it a trend to both collect and trade in sneakers, around the world. Not only do they buy sneakers to wear, but also to encase them and show off. But what if we told you that your horses can now become sneakerheads too? Marcus Floyd of “Horse Kicks" is on a mission to do exactly that.

Utilizing his “deconstruction and reconstruction" skills that Marcus learned at The Shoe Surgeon’s SRGN Academy, the shoe artist makes custom reimagined sneakers for horses. The Lexington, Kentucky-based artist prepared several pre-made styles for the launch of his brand for the Fall 2022 season.

The only problem is the cost you would be required to pay to acquire a single horseshoe. One horse sneaker is priced at $1,200 USD and the custom footwear can be ordered from the Hose Kicks official website starting October 24. 10% of sales will be donated to the Sneaker Ball Lex and the charities it is associated with.

Some standout creations by Floyd include inspiration from fragment design x Air Jordan 1 High, Air Jordan 1 High “Court Purple", Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue", and Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 “Green." The brand will be organizing a pop-up at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Kentucky next month on November 4-5. The Fall 2022 collection will also go on display at the Sneaker Ball Lex charity event before being auctioned off on November 12.

According to CNET, Horse Kicks has also posted a video on its TikTok account, which shows a horse dramatically plopping its white, blue, and black Nike sneakers on the ground. The next scene shows more horse-ready shoes flashing on screens.

An Instagram page by the name “Complex" posted its tweet as an image on the social media platform and got more than 2.19 lakh likes. People in the comments section joked about the concept and a user wrote, “Imagine a horse rolling up on you with better shoe game than you."

