13-year-old Hyderabad Girl Scales Highest Peak Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa

A 13-year-old Indian girl recently scaled the highest mountain in Africa – Mount Kilimanjaro. Muriki Pulakita Hasvi is from Hyderabad and does not want to stop here, saying she has the hunger of topping all seven summits across the world, reported news agency ANI. Hasvi started preparing for scaling Mount Kilimanjaro three months back after completing her base camp.

“It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain where you experience all the weather conditions," she told ANI about her experience of scaling the highest mountain in Africa.

It was the base camp which inspired Hasvi to begin her journey for all the seven summits in the world, and she started her preparation for Mount Kilimanjaro then and there.

However, climbing the highest mountain of Africa is no mean feat, and requires a strong mindset which Hasvi learnt during her preparation. The 13-year-old said she used to do yoga, meditation and other activities to keep herself mentally and physically fit.

Interestingly, Hasvi got to know about mountaineering through a movie, and later developed a taste for the adventurous hobby. Indicating her readiness for her future, Hasvi said she has made all the plans to complete all the seven summits before 2024.

Despite being only 13, this Hyderabad girl has definitely made her state and country proud. Hasvi also shared her wisdom for the younger generation since many of them are at a stage of figuring things out for themselves. She appealed to the teenagers and young adults to overcome the mountains of their lives, and not blatantly follow others.

“My message to all young generations is not to ask them to choose mountaineering but to basically tell them to conquer their mountain in their lives," Hasvi said.

Hasvi has definitely set an example for her peers and become a source of motivation by showing that age is no bar to realise your dreams.

