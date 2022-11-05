132-year-old Secret Tunnel Unearthed Under Mumbai Hospital

Government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday reported finding a 200-metre-long tunnel under the hospital building. The tunnel belongs to the British era and is 132 years old. The age of the tunnel was affirmed by the foundation stone, which mentions the year 1890. The building’s foundation was laid by Lord Reay, who used to be the Governor of Bombay. The accidental discovery happened when professionals were called in to inspect a water leak in the building.

Dr Arun Rathod, Resident Medical Officer, told the press that he and a few others “inspected the nursing college building after a complaint of water leakage. PWD engineers and security guards surveyed the building and found a 132-year-old tunnel. The tunnel is closed from one end."

The dean of the hospital, Dr Pallavi Saple, highlighted that they always knew of the presence of a tunnel below the building. However, there was no official map of the now-unearthed structure.

The entrance to the tunnel was first thought to be a sealed by ventilation duct. However, upon entering, it turned out to be a brick-walled tunnel. Dr Rathod said that some former employees are of the opinion that another British-era building located behind this building has a similar structure underneath. The claim is yet to be verified. Based on these claims, some have also conjectured that the tunnel might have been built to connect the two buildings.

Relevant authorities will submit the details of the colonial-era tunnel to the Collector’s office and archaeology department. The department will be in charge of further investigation.

The building under which the tunnel was found, was originally the location of Sir Dinshaw Manockjee Petit Hospital for Women and Children. It is now being converted into a nursing college located within the JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College.

The Grant Medical College was founded on March 30, 1843. Later, Sir Jamshetjee Jejeebhoy provided a donation of Rs 1 lakh to the establishment of a hospital. The foundation stone of Sir J J Hospital was laid on January 3, 1843.

