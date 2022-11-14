14-Year-Old Malaysian Boy Claims He Bought This Fleet Of Cars Through Bitcoin

The popularity of cryptocurrency has soared worldwide in recent times. And, many rags-to-riches stories are also attributed to investments in cryptocurrencies. While cryptocurrency is unregulated in India, it seems to be working wonders in other countries. Recently, a 14-year-old Malaysian boy made global headlines after claiming that he has become a millionaire through his Bitcoin earnings.

According to a Daily Star report, Haziq Nasri, who enjoys a large following on TikTok, used the platform to inform his followers about making millions ever since he started investing in Bitcoins, years ago. He even showed off a swanky collection of cars that he has bought using cryptocurrency. As he flaunted his cars in a TikTok video, on display was a Toyota IQ, which Nasri says was the first car he bought in 2018 at the age of 10, costing him half a Bitcoin. Soon after, he panned the camera at a black Range Rover Sport Autobiography, which was reportedly bought in 2020 when he was 12 years old.

Then, his fleet took a steep uptick in flashiness and performance. A blue Ferrari FF, followed by the iconic yellow Lamborghini Aventador take pride of place in his collection. Nasri asserts to be one of the exclusive set of young people benefiting from the rise of digital currencies. He also claims to be well-versed in cryptocurrencies. The young boy is currently planning on adding a Chevrolet Camaro to his collection next.

The video of Nasri has received numerous comments from Tiktok users. The response has been mixed as some applauded him for his achievement while others called him out for simply showing off his father’s car collection. Some even questioned him as to what was the point of buying these expensive cars when he has not even reached the legal age to drive one.

