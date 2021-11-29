15 Quotes from top Indian Business Leaders on Growth and Creating Value for Customer

The four-day business leadership programme organised by Isha Foundation, ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’, saw seasoned entrepreneurs talk about their journeys, their success mantras and the biggest lessons they learnt. In case you missed it, here are a few of the best quotes shared by the business leaders.

We must distinguish between plan and purpose. Plan is a tool to fulfil the purpose. If you have an inclusive, burning purpose in your heart, a dozen plans will come up. As business leadership becomes more significant, they must move from profit to purpose.

— Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation

You can be a business that lets the product do the talking, and thinks about giving back. A conscious business. I think India needs that. India needs a lot of big businesses, which are conscious about what is happening around them.

— Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha

In any business, you need to have an edge over your competition. If something can be copied too easily, it will be copied eventually.

— Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha

I think more businessmen should be more conscious about what is happening around them. There is a concentration of wealth on the planet. That’s accelerating; it’s not going to change. But I think wherever there is a concentration, people should do more to give back.

— Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha

At the end of the day, your business is a bunch of people together and how those people feel together is what matters.

— Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha

When hiring, it’s more about the energy the person leaves behind — more than the skillsets actually. I’ve spent 30 minutes with this guy, at the end of the 30 minutes, am I happy?

—Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha

Value for many, value for money is our company’s business objective from the start.

— Dr RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF Ltd (AMUL)

Give more to earn more. You can’t think, “I’ll only grow. That supply chain or consumer can suffer. If everybody is happy, you will grow."

— Dr RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF Ltd (AMUL)

Things that are very important for business. First, excellence in whatever you do. Second, punctuality and discipline.

— Dr Pawan Goenka, Former Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra

The consumer should have blind faith in your brand. The customer should know, ‘This brand will never cheat me. This brand is for me. I own it.’

— Dr Pawan Goenka, Former Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra

The best way to go ahead in business is to create a value proposition that is unbeatable, and not to say that someone needs to be able to help me for me to do that.

— Dr Pawan Goenka, Former Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra

For good things to happen, wanting it is not enough. You have to deserve it — no matter who you are, what you do, where you are from. If you don’t deserve it, even if you get it, it will not be sustainable.

— Dr Pawan Goenka, Former Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra

If people respect you because they believe that you’re the kind of person they want to be led by, you’re the kind of person who will be there when they need you, that will make a huge difference.

— Dr Pawan Goenka, Former Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra

“You have to learn and to learn, you must have humility. Unfortunately, there are too many people who think, ‘I know it all’. Nobody knows it all. Everybody has to be in a learning mode no matter how high you are."

— Dr Pawan Goenka, Former Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra

If you can be stable and balanced in turbulent times, you will make a great leader. To infuse this sense of stability and balance in those around you and inspire a generation of leaders, you need insight.

— Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation

