166-Million-Year-old European Salamander Fossil Gives Insight into Amphibian Origins: Study

According to a new study led by University College London researchers the oldest known salamander fossils have been found in Scotland. The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), discusses the details of the specimen which is believed to be the oldest salamander fossil found in Europe. It should be noted that salamanders are a type of amphibian. However, unlike frogs, they have a tail and are more variable in size and shape. According to a statement shared by UCL, there are over 700 species of salamanders found across the northern hemisphere in various freshwater and woodland habitats. They are renowned for their ability to regrow limbs and organs.

The 166-million-year-old fossils of a type of animal called Marmorerpeton, found in Middle Jurassic rocks on the Isle of Skye, represents a new species called Marmorerpeton wakei. The species is named after the late Professor David Wake, a leading American authority on salamander evolution.

The latest study shows how the new Scottish fossil salamander had a wide, shallow frog-like head but powerful jaws and distinctive, prominent projections behind the eyes. The analyses of the skull roof bones indicate that it was ornamented like a crocodile, setting it apart from modern salamanders. Researchers also mention that the limb bones and deep tail of Marmorerpeton wakei suggest the salamander was aquatic, and most likely used its wide jaws to catch prey by suction feeding, which is similar to the modern hellbender of North America.

Lead-author of the study Marc Jones said in a statement, “The fossil is definitely a salamander but unlike anything alive today. It highlights the importance of the fossil record for preserving combinations of anatomical features that do not exist in any living animal."

Talking about the appearance of the ancient salamander, Jones said that the big bony projections behind the eye was something that researchers did not expect, but smaller projections do exist in fossil salamanders from slightly younger rocks. Jones informed that their purpose remains unknown.

