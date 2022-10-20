18-Year-Old Mexico Woman, Harassed For Leaked Intimate Pics, Turns Adult Star

An OnlyFans model was harassed at the age of 13 when her ex-boyfriend leaked her explicit photos, leading her classmates to harass her. However, the girl turned her life around by becoming an adult model.

Gaby Gardez, 18, is now one of Mexico’s most popular adult models on the NSFW platform and has already built a great life for herself with an expensive car, with her earnings from modelling. However, according to The Sun, it wasn’t easy for the OnlyFans model to build this life as the trauma of revenge porn and harassment had taken over her and it took time for her to heal from it.

The model has often been compared to successful adult stars like Karely Ruiz, who also happens to be Gaby’s friend. Gaby hails from Sinaloa and met her teenage boyfriend when she was studying at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa high school (UAS), and the youngster trusted him enough to send him intimate images.

Later, the boyfriend leaked her pictures without her consent due to which she was judged by her family members and teased by her classmates leading to a huge mental trauma. The teenager then turned her life around and took the breach of trust in a positive direction, becoming an adult model.

Gaby launched her OnlyFans account in February 2022 and has become one of the top content creators on the platform within a matter of months. She is also famous on Instagram with around 6.67 lakh followers and loves to flaunt her curves. She also posts updates along with selfies to showcase her glamorous life on the social media platform.

The adult model turned 18 in July 2021 and posted a picture of her with a brand new white car with the caption, “Everything is perfect from the right perspective […] Proud of my journey in this life at 18 years old. I hope that God and the universe allow you to feel the satisfaction of materializing what you dream of, I hope I can be an inspiration to whoever needs it. Since I was a little girl I knew I would achieve great things."

