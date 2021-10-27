19-year-old Girl Lives on Remote Canadian Island Without Electricity, Wifi and Shops

Hundreds of people living in cities want to be in the serene and silent nature of villages, while people living in villages want a lifestyle of city dwellers. Life in both places has its challenges. Social media is full of discussion on the pros and cons of living in a city and a village.

Among the discussions on social media, a 19-year-old girl, who lives in a remote village without electricity, shops or internet, is going viral on the internet. In today’s time, it is difficult to think of a life without the internet and social media, but this girl, in a remote Canadian village, has lived most of her life without the internet.

The remote island-dwelling viral girl is Ella Geneve Shaw. She lives on the West Coast of Canada with her sister and mother. The family lives on the island, along with 15 other families.

The island the family lives on does not even have shops to buy daily items. The nearest city from the island is Campbell River, which is around three hours away and the only mode of travelling is a boat ride.

Ella and her family access those shops to buy their daily items only during their visit to Campbell City. She also uses the internet and meets her friends during her small shopping trips to the city.

According to the viral post making rounds on the internet, Ella grew up on the remote island along with her parents and a younger sister Arwen. She has spent her teenage years staying on the island having a limited connection with the outside world. After her parents got divorced, her father shifted to Seattle, while she continued staying on the island with her sibling and mother. Her mother works on a nearby island.

Ella, in her post, did not mention the name of the island she was staying but stated that there is no electricity, WiFi, shops or phone on the island. During the winters, the island is completely disconnected from the rest of the world and they have to do shopping in advance to store food and other necessities for the harsh winter days.

Furthermore, in her posts, Ella mentioned that all the dwellers eat food grown on the island. She and her family have raised chickens, ducks and other animals for food.

In her posts, Ella also mentioned that there was only one teacher, who teaches all subjects to students of all ages together.

Ella, detailing her home island, said that it takes only 45 minutes to cover the entire island and she loves staying here. In one of her posts, she has mentioned that during holidays, she had visited several cities and was not able to contact her family members.

She has written that in future, too, she will continue living on the island as she loves it.

