19th Century Levi’s Jeans Auctioned in New Mexico for a Whopping Rs 70 Lakh

In unprecedented bidding, a pair of worn-out Levi’s jeans were sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico—for more than a whopping $87,000 (Rs 71,58,494 approx), according to CNN. The pair of jeans from the 1880s were found in an abandoned mine by “denim archaeologist" Brit Eaton and were later bought at the auction by 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, veterans of the vintage denim market. Stevenson revealed to the same publication that the duo had no prior plans of buying the vintage pair “until the auction started, which is kind of insane looking back on it."

Here’s everything we know about the pair of vintage jeans.

Levi’s pair was sold for $87,400, which included a 15% buyer’s premium. It was also one of the highest prices ever paid for a pair of denim. According to the report, Hautner paid 90%, while Stevenson contributed the remaining 10%. Stevenson also told CNN that the “jeans are extremely rare — especially in this fantastic worn condition and size."

According to Stevenson, the jeans “are surprisingly durable, so they definitely can be worn." He also revealed that there were a “couple of soft spots on the jeans that could use a bit of reinforcement but otherwise they’re super-duper solid jeans." He mentioned that the jeans were in such good condition, that he could easily visualize Hollywood actors Johnny Depp or Jason Momoa wearing them. Stevenson, a denim enthusiast himself, owns a denim repair shop in Los Angeles which has been running for nearly three decades. However, he clarified that he had never found a pair quite like this.

According to the CNN report, Stevenson first heard about the jeans approximately 5 years ago when they were first discovered by Michael Harris. Allegedly, Harris has since looked in at least 50 abandoned mines for five years and “has not found a pair of equal quality." For the unversed, only a couple of similar pairs exist but are kept in museums and are rendered too delicate to wear. The auction, where the pair was sold, was held at the Durango Vintage Festivus on the outskirts of the small town of Aztec. The four-day festival is put on by vintage denim expert Brit Eaton.

