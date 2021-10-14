2 Killed, At Least 3 Injured as Miniplane Plunges into Houses in California

An aeroplane crashed into a residential locality, killing two individuals, in California, USA. The witnesses to the incident were horrified by this tragedy.

While flying through the sky, the mini-plane crashed unexpectedly and fell over the houses. According to witnesses, the plane was flying smoothly and the next second it crashed into the houses.

The sight of the accident was a nightmare as there were two casualties. According to the media reports, it was a small aircraft with 2 engines. While it was flying in the air, a critical part of it malfunctioned and it plunged into a residential area. When the plane crashed, it exploded and burst into flames. The incident has come as a shocker to all the residents of the locality.

The mini plane could not stay in control due to a major technical fault while flying which resulted in this tragedy. At least 2 people, including the pilot, died on the spot while 3-4 people were severely injured in the plane. This accident happened near a school in San Diego. Firefighters were swiftly called to the spot and they brought the situation under control after immense effort.

The plane first crashed into a house and then collided with a truck. At least 10 houses in the locality have sustained damage. Witnesses said that the pilot lost control of the plane and it dived towards the houses. The place of this crash is a populous locality with lakhs of residents

