20-year-old George Scholey Solves 6,931 Rubik's Cubes in 24 Hours, Breaks Guinness Record

George Scholey, 20, is on cloud nine. The British man has set a Guinness World record for solving 6,931 most rotating puzzle cubes in 24 hours. According to Guinness World Records, Mr. Scholey broke the record for the puzzle cubes solved in a 24-hour period by finishing cubes in an average of 12 seconds per cube from 8 am on November 9 to 8 am on November 10. He even broadcast his attempt live from a hotel room in London so that people, especially those interested in Rubik’s cube, could track his development. Scholey completed 327 cubes in the first hour of his attempt, and by the eighth hour, he had completed more than 3,500 and was presented with his official record certificate by GWR’s editor-in-chief Craig Glenday. George Scholey broke the record held by Eric Limeback of solving 5,800 cubes in 24 hours in 2013.

In a conversation with Guinness World Records, Mr. Scholey said, “The hardest part of the record was hitting the 12 hours mark. I felt pretty drained and everyone else was so excited. They were celebrating, saying 'you're on the mark to break the record. But then I was like: it's only 12 hours."

In the interview, George Scholey said that he was dissatisfied with his performance as he couldn't solve 7,000 Rubik's cubes. “Toward the end of the night, I saw I was getting closer to 7,000, and I'm a bit annoyed I didn't get that result. But that's fine. I also took breaks, and it's an attempt over 24 hours," he said.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were surprised to see such a talent. They flooded the comment section congratulating the UK man for his achievement. One of the users wrote, “We have a Top Cube now, after this record I hope he can sleep well," while another said, “Well done George! I kept checking on your progress every few hours." A third one commented, “6,931 Cubes solved," with fire emojis.

Meanwhile, George Scholey is a Queen Mary University student who began solving the Rubik's cube at the age of 13. He mastered four crucial steps to solving a cube over the years, improved his skills, and now holds two world records. Scholey also holds the GWR for solving the most rotating puzzle cubes on a skateboard, with 500 solves.

